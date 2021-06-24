Brian Formisano: Get your vacation on with financially smart getaway planning

After a couple of years off – mostly due to COVID and such – my family and I finally got back to the beach for a few days. I know, it’s strange that a pale and pasty guy like me loves the beach. The sunburn is well worth the salt air, the fresh sea food, and the slow pace of Beach Time. Tim likes it, too, but he is even more sunburn-prone than I am, so we have to make sure he has tons of sunblock on. Joy finds it relaxing. As a family, it’s something we used to do every year, and we had it down to a science.