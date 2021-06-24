Cancel
Barre, VT

Man found guilty of assault in stabbing incident

By Eric Blaisdell Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 18 days ago

BARRE — A jury has found a man guilty of a lesser assault charge in a case where someone was stabbed through the hand during a drug deal at a coin-op laundry. Last month, Christopher Anthony Elmer, 35, pleaded not guilty in Washington County criminal court in Barre to a felony count of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor count of cocaine possession earlier this month. He was ordered held without bail at arraignment for the assault charge. Because he was held, state law dictates he must have a trial within 60 days of being held.

