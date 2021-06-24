Visuals 06.24.21

Los Angeles-based Rebecca Tillman-Young is going to teach you how to draw the most accurate head. Yes – a head. Though hands may be some of those difficult part of a human body to draw (ask any artist, they’ll tell you), the human head is essential to a portrait. The Central Coast Art Association invites the public to a virtual workshop lead by Tillman-Young, in which she’ll guide participants through her process of re-creating a head – in her signature realistic way – from positioning to shadows, expressions and more. Join her on Monday, June 28, at 4pm on Zoom. To receive a Zoom link, email centralcoastartassociation@gmail.com.