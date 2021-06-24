Beloved Upper West Side diner Old John's has reopened with a fresh new look

New York’s vibrant community of opera singers, which includes some of the most renowned vocalists in the world, has been unable to perform for live crowds for over a year now. This summer, a team of creative and resourceful artists have taken matters into their own hands and found a way to deliver the inimitable experience of live opera to the masses. The new project, featuring the delightful portmanteau title Operacades, takes inspiration from the nostalgia-infused Zoltar machines that once heavily populated Coney Island’s boardwalks and puts opera singers “inside” the vintage machines. Featuring performances across the nation, the innovative concept will feature opera singers enclosed inside curtained “ticket booths” from which they’ll sing for onlookers. Think of it as “opera on tap.”