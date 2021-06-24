Cancel
New York City, NY

Beloved Upper West Side diner Old John's has reopened with a fresh new look

By Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner
Time Out New York
Time Out New York
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A septuagenarian New York institution reopened this week after an eight-month-long closure due to the pandemic. Old John’s Luncheonette, reopened yesterday as Old John’s Diner, in the same space at 148 West 67th Street. The beloved neighborhood restaurant initially closed in September 2020, unable to survive during the pandemic, but restaurateur Louis Skibar, a former Old John’s employee, has now revived the institution! Skibar started working at Old John’s as a delivery person at the age of 16, working his way up to a short order cook in his early 20s, eventually becoming a restaurant owner himself, and creating the Toloache Restaurant Group.

Time Out New York

Time Out New York

New York City, NY
