Beloved Upper West Side diner Old John's has reopened with a fresh new look
A septuagenarian New York institution reopened this week after an eight-month-long closure due to the pandemic. Old John’s Luncheonette, reopened yesterday as Old John’s Diner, in the same space at 148 West 67th Street. The beloved neighborhood restaurant initially closed in September 2020, unable to survive during the pandemic, but restaurateur Louis Skibar, a former Old John’s employee, has now revived the institution! Skibar started working at Old John’s as a delivery person at the age of 16, working his way up to a short order cook in his early 20s, eventually becoming a restaurant owner himself, and creating the Toloache Restaurant Group.www.timeout.com
