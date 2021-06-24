Amish-fiction author, family signing books locally

The trio of Brunstetter authors include, from left, Jean, Richelle and Wanda. Photo contributed

Amish-fiction author Wanda Brunstetter is signing books and meeting fans locally through Tuesday.

She’ll be joined by family and co-authors daughter-in-law Jean Brunstetter and granddaughter Richelle Brunstetter.

From her home in Washington, Brunstetter said she noticed that Richelle had a talent for writing so she brought her in to mentor her, just like she did Jean earlier. Richelle has three works published now.

A collaboration of all three of their works can be found in “Return to the Big Valley.” Each woman takes her turn at telling a story.

“Wilma’s Wish” is by Wanda, “Martha’s Miracle” is by Jean and “Alma’s Acceptance” is by Richelle.

This is the third romance compilation by the trio. They’ve also written “The Brides of the Big Valley” and “The Beloved Christmas Quilt.”

During Brunstetter’s local book tour, she’ll be promoting several works. “The Walnut Creek Wish” (Book 1) will be released in August. The setting is an antique store — antiquing is a favorite pastime of hers.

“What I write about, I always know the people and the places,” she said.

Brunstetter believes that by either using the real name of places in her books or by listing places people can visit from her books, connects readers to her stories.

COOKBOOKS

In May, Brunstetter released “Amish Friends Healthy Options” cookbook.

“All the recipes are from Amish and Mennonite friends, and they do cook healthy when they choose to,” she said. “I know one Amish woman who lives in Sarasota, Florida, full-time now. She does nothing but healthy cooking. ... She’s kind of like I am in that respect. We try to keep our food consumption to the healthy side. ... It’s near and dear to my heart.”

Brunstetter contributed four recipes in the book and she wrote the introduction.

A second cookbook, one on baking is coming out in September. It’s titled “Delightful Baked Goods from Dozens of Amish Kitchens.”

Those interested in catching up with the Brunstetters can do so at upcoming book signings.

• This Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Blue Gate Restaurant, 105 E. Middlebury St., Shipshewana.

• Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Yoder’s Hardware, 300-B S. Van Buren St., Shipshewana.