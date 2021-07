Text description provided by the architects. With the vision of dining experience being both modern and classic, trendy and artistic, the audacious brand SOMESOME teams up with MARS Studio to open its new restaurant in Taikoo Li Sanlitun. Instead of blending into the vigorous context, the restaurateurs and designers seek to build an urban retreat amid the bustling retail neighborhood. Intimacy. Like a good recipe always has different flavors balancing out and enhancing each other, space tends to celebrate the notion of neither collectiveness nor intimacy, but rather a fusion of the two. Within the spectrum from open, to semi-enclosed, and to completely private, dining areas are subdivided, compartmentalized, and segmented into “cocoons”, each centered on just one or a small group of tables.