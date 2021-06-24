Cancel
UPDATE: Person trapped, air ambulance responding after semi slams into car on Highway 5

By Stephanie Hagenaars
thefreepress.ca
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA collision between a newer model Toyota Camry and a five-ton tanker truck sent two people to hospital and slowed down travel on the highway for a couple of hours. Fire crews from Barriere, Little Fort and Blackpool were at the scene as one of the occupants allegedly had to be cut out of the vehicle. A father and son were then air lifted to hospital in Kamloops, their injuries unknown. The Camry is believed to have cut in front of the tanker truck, though an investigation is on-going, said Sgt. Grant Simpson of the Clearwater RCMP detachment.

