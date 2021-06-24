Obituary for Clyde Everette Acton, Jr.

Cancel
Clyde Everette Acton, Jr., 71 of Dunkirk passed away at his residence on Thursday, June 24, 2021. He was born in Kenton on Sept. 3, 1949 to the late Clyde E., Sr. and Lela (Nichols) Acton. He married Elizabeth Williams on Nov. 5, 1971 and she survives along with their four children, Chad (Jayme) Acton, April Dawn (Charles) Webb, Nicole (Jason Kindle) Acton and Caitlyn (Cedric) Brown; ten grandchildren, Courtney, Stephanie and Jessica Acton, Alexandria (Matthew) Schaber, Weston, Blayne, Kayson and Ryker Kindle and Jayda and Watson Brown and four great-grandchildren, Avianna, Zayden, Ronan and Autzen Schaber. He was also survived by his two best friends, Doug Campbell and Bob Stull; two brothers, Barry Acton and Larry Trent and three sisters, Linda (Larry) Henry, Jane (Rich) Madison and Kim Acton. Four brothers, Jack Acton, Jan Acton, Kenneth Trent and Bernard Hurn also preceded him in death.

