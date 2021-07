After a complex season with the Philadelphia 76ers, Ben Simmons was the man of the moment in the city, and not precisely for the best reasons. The Australian point guard didn't play well in the playoffs, and his shooting struggles hurt his team's chances to make a deeper run in the postseason. He's under fire now, with fans asking for his exit. Simmons vowed to get better this offseason, even skipping the upcoming Summer Olympics to improve his game, but that doesn't mean he's staying in Philly.