University of Missouri board votes down recommendation to add contexual sign next to Jefferson statue
Curators at the University of Missouri reject a recommendation to add an educational sign next to the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the MU campus. UM System President Mun Choi had created a task force to study the issue after Black organizations and students petitioned to have the statue removed because Jefferson was a slave owner and fathered children with an enslaved woman in his household. Choi has previously stated the statue will not be removed.www.kjluradio.com