University of Missouri board votes down recommendation to add contexual sign next to Jefferson statue

ST. GEORGE — At noon on Tuesday, the Dixie State University Board of Trustees voted unanimously to change the name of Dixie State to Utah Tech University. The passing vote will advance the name change process to the next reviewing body, which will be the Utah State Board of Higher Education. In the meeting, the board members prefaced their vote with discussion of the entire name change process, including their decision to move away from the previous frontrunner, Utah Polytechnic State University.