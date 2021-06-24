Cancel
Colleges

University of Missouri board votes down recommendation to add contexual sign next to Jefferson statue

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurators at the University of Missouri reject a recommendation to add an educational sign next to the statue of Thomas Jefferson on the MU campus. UM System President Mun Choi had created a task force to study the issue after Black organizations and students petitioned to have the statue removed because Jefferson was a slave owner and fathered children with an enslaved woman in his household. Choi has previously stated the statue will not be removed.

