Wrightstown, NJ

A Salute to Arms for Unclaimed Veterans Through the Military Honors for Forgotten Veterans

By MC Public Information
ahherald.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWRIGHTSTOWN, NJ - One by one the remains of 23 forgotten veterans and two spouses from WWI, WWII, Korea and Vietnam War eras were carried out from the Manalapan Police Department on June 23, as they began the journey to their final resting place, Brigadier General William C. Doyle Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. This momentous event, Military Honors For Forgotten Veterans, coordinated by the Monmouth County Sheriff’s Office, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 12, the Manalapan Police Department and the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office provided our veterans whose remains were never claimed with a salute to arms and a proper sendoff.

