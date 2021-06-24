Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

INFORMS Open Forum

By Sign in
informs.org
 18 days ago

Nominations are invited for the year Dissertation Prize Competition sponsored by the INFORMS Society on Transportation Science & Logistics. This award is the oldest and most prestigious honor for doctoral dissertations in the transportation science and logistics area. The award is accompanied by a $500 honorarium for the winner. In addition, the winner and the recipient of an honorable mention (if any) each receives an 8x10 plaque announcing the award.

connect.informs.org

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open Forum#Carlsson Committee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Science
Related
Needham, MAWicked Local

Needham public information officer invites feedback on communications strategy at June 30 forum

Needham’s public information officer will host a forum Wednesday to provide residents an overview of the town’s communications strategy and solicit feedback. In a tweet published late Tuesday morning, Cyndi Roy Gonzalez, who was hired as the town’s public information officer in 2019, alerted residents to the first scheduled forum, which will be held via zoom on June 30 at 6 p.m. She also invited feedback directly to her email address,croygonzalez@needhamma.gov.
Vancouver, WAColumbian

Letter: Candidate forum was a success

Kudos to the Heights District Neighborhood Coalition and the candidates for Vancouver mayor and city council positions 1 and 3 who participated in the candidate forum, one of the first in-person campaign events of 2021 on June 22 at Trinity Baptist Church. The organizers deserve credit for staging a welcoming, highly organized, unbiased platform for each of the candidates to state their positions on a wide variety of issues of interest to the entire community. The event drew a large, enthusiastic but respectful crowd.
PoliticsUSNI News

The Open Forum: We Can Discuss Tough Issues Here

In the past few months, a number of readers have contacted us about the topic of diversity and inclusion in our pages. The statement by our Board of Directors and Editorial Board and the winning article of the Diversity and Inclusion Essay Contest, published in the May issue, drew the most attention. Several readers asked, “When the Navy can’t even build a 355-ship fleet, why are you focused on social issues?” Our answer has several parts. First, Proceedings has always included a debate about social issues—even when the operational and strategic problems facing the Sea Services have been daunting. The number of articles and commentaries about race in the 1970s might surprise a lot of readers. The role of women in the military was a prominent theme in our pages from the 1970s through the 2000s, and “Don’t ask, don’t tell” was a big topic for more than a decade.
InternetTrendHunter.com

Supportive Baby-Focused Forums

Nanit, the creator of a smart baby monitor, launched the Nanit Community to help its user base find social support in their roles as caregivers. The free public social forum covers everything from device issues to parenting advice focused on babies and young children. The Nanit Community is designed as a safe space for caregivers to share their experiences, knowledge, and technical know-how.
Advocacyadirondackalmanack.com

Common Ground Alliance Forum Registration Now Open

Vibrant communities are essential to the economic, social, and cultural health of the Adirondacks. At this year’s Common Ground Alliance Forum, we will explore how to increase the vibrancy of our communities. Done right, this will help maintain our existing population and – hopefully – attract new residents to these mountains we call home.
EducationWinchester Star

Open Forum: The CRT vs. Equity programs metamorphosis: calculated or enigma?

In the past several months there has been a proliferation of articles, op-eds, commentaries and other media coverage on conservative Republicans denouncing the inclusion of the broader impact of racism and slavery as fundamental aspects of the teaching of American history in our schools, which has been classified as critical race theory (CRT).
Food & Drinksfao.org

One Sustainable Health Forum

I would like to thank you for inviting me to address you today. Our world is facing increasing threats from the risks of epidemics and pandemics,. biodiversity loss and ecosystem degradation, among others. Natural resources are under pressure due to a growing world population, unsustainable. agri-food systems, and rapid urbanization.
Crawfordsville, INJournal Review

Mayor resumes community forums

Crawfordsville Mayor Todd D. Barton announced Wednesday that he will resume community forums this month. “I committed to monthly meetings with the public but had to suspend them during the pandemic,” he said. The latest forum, set for 4-5 p.m. July 22 at Pike Place in downtown Crawfordsville, will be...
Milwaukee, WImarquette.edu

Marquette selects Spanish, philosophy faculty to direct REIS program

MILWAUKEE — Dr. Tara Daly, assistant professor of Spanish, and Dr. Stephanie Rivera Berruz, assistant professor of philosophy, in Marquette University’s Klingler College of Arts and Sciences, have been named co-directors of the Race, Ethnic and Indigenous Studies (REIS) program. The REIS program at Marquette is an interdisciplinary endeavor that...
Mathematicsarxiv.org

Sparse Brudnyi and John-Nirenberg Spaces

A generalization of the theory of Y. Brudnyi \cite{yuri}, and A. and Y. Brudnyi \cite{BB20a}, \cite{BB20b}, is presented. Our construction connects Brudnyi's theory, which relies on local polynomial approximation, with new results on sparse domination. In particular, we find an analogue of the maximal theorem for the fractional maximal function, solving a problem proposed by Kruglyak--Kuznetsov. Our spaces shed light on the structure of the John--Nirenberg spaces. We show that $SJN_{p}$ (sparse John--Nirenberg space) coincides with $L^{p},1.
Sciencearxiv.org

Thin accretion discs around spherically symmetric configurations with nonlinear scalar fields

We study stable circular orbits (SCO) around static spherically symmetric configuration of General Relativity with a non-linear scalar field (SF). The configurations are described by solutions of the Einstein-SF equations with monomial SF potential $V(\phi)=|\phi|^{2n}$, $n>2$, under the conditions of the asymptotic flatness and behavior of SF $\phi\sim 1/r$ at spatial infinity. We proved that under these conditions the solution exists and is uniquely defined by the configuration mass $M>0$ and scalar "charge" $Q$. The solutions and the space-time geodesics have been investigated numerically in the range $n\le40$, $|Q|\le 60$, $M\le60$. We focus on how nonlinearity of the field affects properties of SCO distributions (SCOD), which in turn affect topological form of the thin accretion disk around the configuration. Maps are presented showing the location of possible SCOD types for different $M,Q,n$. We found many differences from the Fisher-Janis-Newman-Winicour metric (FJNW) dealing with the linear SF, though basic qualitative properties of the configurations have much in common with the FJNW case. For some values of $n$, a topologically new SCOD type was discovered that is not available for the FJNW metric. All images of accretion disks have a dark spot in the center (mimicking an ordinary black hole), either because there is no SCO near the center or because of the strong deflection of photon trajectories near the singularity.
WorldWorld Health Organization

WHO Director-General's opening remarks at the Berlin Forum on Chemicals and Sustainability: Ambition and Action Towards 2030

Despite amazing advances in science and technology, people everywhere continue to face complex interconnected health threats related to poverty, inequality and chemicals exposure. New data released today by WHO shows that two million lives were lost from exposure to chemicals in 2019. That number has been steadily increasing in recent...
Cell Phonesapppicker.com

Busuu: Fast Language Learning

Busuu: Learn Languages for Free - English, French, Spanish, German, Italian, Portuguese, Polish, Russian, Turkish, Japanese, Chinese. has an uncluttered and user-friendly interface. When you first open it up, the home screen enlists all the eleven available languages, asking you to pick the one you'd like to learn. After selecting...
New York City, NYbarnard.edu

Research Reflections | Professor Joan S. Birman ’48

The newly elected National Academy of Sciences member recalls her journey from Barnard student to world-renowned mathematician. [Main photo (above): Birman, teaching at Columbia in 1985.]. There is no shortage of women earning doctoral degrees, but less than 30% of those are in math, according to the National Science Foundation....
EducationAPS physics

Gender differences in classroom experiences impacting self-efficacy in an AP Physics 1 classroom

Women are underrepresented at multiple levels of physics education. One avenue for understanding the classroom experiences that perpetuate underrepresentation is physics identity, defined using the three dimensions of recognition, performance, and competence. Existing literature suggests that women tend to have a much weaker physics identity than men and that women tend to report a lower sense of competence in the form of self-efficacy than their male peers. This study examined confidence and self-efficacy as an aspect of physics identity in an AP Physics 1 class using a mixed-methods, sequential explanatory design. The quantitative data consisted of students’ actual and predicted scores on in-class assessments, which showed no statistically significant difference in the accuracy of students’ self-assessments by race or gender. To identify classroom activities that impacted self-efficacy, we collected responses to an open-ended prompt and conducted student interviews. Labs emerged as having both a positive and a negative impact on self-efficacy on many students, regardless of race or gender and male students were more likely to discuss peer-to-peer interactions as a source of self-efficacy. Boys also described figuring out how to apply concepts from labs to problem sets as an experience that contributed to their self-efficacy, while the only girl who mentioned problem sets described them as a negative experience. When describing evidence their teacher believed they are good at physics, boys focused on assessments where they had high scores, while girls focused on the feedback on assessments where they had low scores.
Economyinforms.org

Journal of Service Research - August Issue TOC

Service Failure and Recovery at the Crossroads: Recommendations to Revitalize the Field and its Influence. Service Research Priorities: Managing and Delivering Service in Turbulent Times. Amy L. Ostrom, Joy M. Field, Darima Fotheringham, Mahesh Subramony, Anders Gustafsson, Katherine N. Lemon, Ming-Hui Huang, Janet R. McColl-Kennedy. To Err Is Human(-oid): How...
Washington, DCInside Higher Ed

Recent Blog Posts

Cross-campus collaboration by functional area should be easier now. Could edX Have Become a Financially Sustainable Nonprofit?. July 12, 2021 — What might have happened had edX pursued a different strategy?. July 12, 2021 — Responding to a terrible idea in The Washington Post. July 11, 2021 — A guest...
ScienceAPS physics

Analysis methods for the first KATRIN neutrino-mass measurement

We report on the dataset, data handling, and detailed analysis techniques of the first neutrino-mass measurement by the Karlsruhe Tritium Neutrino (KATRIN) experiment, which probes the absolute neutrino-mass scale via the. β. -decay kinematics of molecular tritium. The source is highly pure, cryogenic. T. 2. gas. The. β. electrons are...
Collegesinforms.org

PhD Positions in Operations Research / Operations Management at the Dept. of Operations Analytics, Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam

FTE: 0,8 – 1 JOB DESCRIPTION. The Department of Operations Analytics of the Vrije Universiteit Amsterdam studies how data can be transformed into better decisions for a variety of processes and operations. Research efforts are aimed at analyzing data-driven decision-making problems arising in industry and society, in particular related to Logistics and Supply Chain Management, Sustainability, and Networks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy