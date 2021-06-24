INFORMS Open Forum
Nominations are invited for the year Dissertation Prize Competition sponsored by the INFORMS Society on Transportation Science & Logistics. This award is the oldest and most prestigious honor for doctoral dissertations in the transportation science and logistics area. The award is accompanied by a $500 honorarium for the winner. In addition, the winner and the recipient of an honorable mention (if any) each receives an 8x10 plaque announcing the award.connect.informs.org
