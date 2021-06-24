Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

You're running out of time to nominate Veterans or Active Duty Military for a special recognition at the Missouri State Fair

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Missouri State Fair is asking you to nominate Veterans or active duty military for their Military Flag Retreat Ceremony in August. The fair started the ceremony in 2019 but had to cancel it last year because of the pandemic. State Fair Marketing Director Kari Mergen says the 20-minute ceremony happens each night of the fair, honoring a total of 11 different individuals over the course of the 11 day fair.

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Government
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vouchers#Veterans#The Missouri State Fair#State Fair Marketing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Military
News Break
Politics
Related
Americus, GAWTVM

MILITARY MATTERS: Americus group makes special quilts for dozens of veterans

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - With the 4th of July coming up, a group of women in west Georgia knitted something something special for people who sacrificed for our freedom. Song and prayer kicked off the special event at Americus First United Methodist Church. The guests of honor were 33 Sumter County military veterans, each getting a quilt made just for them.
Wisconsin StateChippewa Herald

Local veterans immortalized in Northern Wisconsin State Fair

Lee Hepfler’s name is engraved into a bench that is permanently placed at the veterans wall at the Northern Wisconsin State Fairgrounds. Hepfler, 89, was drafted and served in the U.S. Marines from 1951 to 1953. He attended a ceremony Wednesday morning at the fairgrounds, where a new memorial was unveiled and a wall honoring veterans was dedicated.
Fort Drum, NYPosted by
Watertown Daily Times

‘War Letters’ Campaign: National initiative to honor 10th Mountain Division seeking letters, emails from active duty members, veterans and families

FORT DRUM — “I just hope that I made you proud, and if I don’t come home for any reason I just want you to know I’ll always be with you.”. These words were penned by Sgt. Joshua M. Harapko in a letter to his mother, Pat Moran, before the battle of Tora Bora in Afghanistan in 2001. Sgt. Harapko survived the battle and came home alive, but later died in a routine training exercise on Fort Drum in 2003 at the age of 23.
Kentucky Statewkdzradio.com

Chamber Joins Western Kentucky State Fair In Saying Thanks To Military

The Military Affairs Committee of the Christian County Chamber and the Western Kentucky State Fair are saluting members of the military with free admission and other discounts at Wednesday’s fair. Military Affairs Committee Chairman Bill Chaudoin says the fair is saluting the military with $1 admission with a military id...
Topeka, KSWIBW

Veterans, active military can receive free car wash Sunday

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Eagle Auto Wash is honoring those who served the country with a special deal for Independence Day. Veterans and active duty military can receive a free Full Service Wash or Five Star Special Express wash Sunday, July 4. According to the business, to receive one of...
Missouri Statekzimksim.com

State Fair seeking military members and veterans to honor

Missouri State Fair organizers want nominations for active military members or veterans to honor this year. Kari Mergen of the State Fair explains. You can nominate someone to be honored by filling out a form online at mostatefair.com. The fair runs from August 12-27 Daily Headlines Newsletter. Sign up for...
Portales, NMEastern New Mexico News

ENMU receives recognition as military-friendly school

PORTALES — Eastern New Mexico has been selected as a Best for Vets College for 2021 by Military Times, according to a school release. The school was one of 366 in the country to receive the recognition. “ENMU is very proud of our faculty, staff and students who have served...
Iowa StateMonticello Express

Nominate an Iowan of the Day at the State Fair

Millions of people will flood to Des Moines this August for the return of the Iowa State Fair. One of the traditions surrounding the 11-day event is the Iowan of the Day program. The Iowa State Fair Blue Ribbon Foundation needs your help in finding Iowans from across thew state that show a sense of Iowa pride as they volunteer in their community.
Columbia, MOmissouri.edu

University of Missouri included on Military Times' Best for Vets list

The University of Missouri was recently included on the Military Times’ Best for Vets list. The list includes 366 institutions across the United States and markets itself as the largest and most comprehensive rankings of schools for military service members and veterans. “Campus leadership is committed to making Mizzou a...
Carbondale, ILsiu.edu

SIU earns national recognition for support of military personnel

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Southern Illinois University Carbondale has once again gained the national spotlight for its commitment to serving veterans and active duty military personnel and their families. The university earned recognition for the 15th consecutive year, jumping to the 34th overall position, on the Military Times 2021 Best for...
Charleston, SCThe Post and Courier

Military Living in the Lowcountry: Active area service members and veterans find support among local realtors

In a May 2018 article by the National Association of Realtors, “Home of the Brave—A Look at Active Military and Veteran Homeownership,” buyers actively serving in the military tended to be younger, were more likely to be married, and have dependent children living in the home than their non-military counterparts. Moreover, they bought larger, more expensive homes. This despite their overall household income being less.
Texas Statetxstate.edu

Military Times ranks Texas State among 2021 Best for Vets Colleges

Military Times has ranked Texas State University No. 60 out of 188 of the best ranked four-year schools for military students in 2021. Texas State and other universities were ranked after hundreds of colleges across the United States were surveyed. Their survey answers were then analyzed, along with federal data. The rankings are based on university culture, academic quality, policies, student support and financial aid.
Lincoln, ILLincoln Courier

Nominations begin for new homes for veterans

The Central Illinois Veterans Commission is now taking nominations for the 2x4’s for Hope homes in Lincoln. The tentative build on the homes on the corner of College and 6th Streets is scheduled July 24 with a completion date of Aug. 1. To be considered the veteran must have either...
Festivalshaler.org

Community Day Military Recognition

Shaler Township would like to recognize you or a loved on serving our country at our Community Day Celebration on Sunday, July 4, 2021 at 8:00 PM Center Stage at Kiwanis Park. Please fill out the PDF below and send it to Elaina DiBucci in the Manager's Office at edibucci@shaler.org by this Friday, July 2, 2021 at 2:00 PM or you can bring the completed form into the Township Building.

Comments / 0

Community Policy