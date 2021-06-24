You're running out of time to nominate Veterans or Active Duty Military for a special recognition at the Missouri State Fair

FORT DRUM — “I just hope that I made you proud, and if I don’t come home for any reason I just want you to know I’ll always be with you.”. These words were penned by Sgt. Joshua M. Harapko in a letter to his mother, Pat Moran, before the battle of Tora Bora in Afghanistan in 2001. Sgt. Harapko survived the battle and came home alive, but later died in a routine training exercise on Fort Drum in 2003 at the age of 23.