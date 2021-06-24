You're running out of time to nominate Veterans or Active Duty Military for a special recognition at the Missouri State Fair
The Missouri State Fair is asking you to nominate Veterans or active duty military for their Military Flag Retreat Ceremony in August. The fair started the ceremony in 2019 but had to cancel it last year because of the pandemic. State Fair Marketing Director Kari Mergen says the 20-minute ceremony happens each night of the fair, honoring a total of 11 different individuals over the course of the 11 day fair.www.kjluradio.com
