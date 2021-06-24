National Geographic photgrapher Joel Satore to open 2021 NCF-Envirothon

Editor’s note: This is one of a series of columns exploring bowhead whales and the bowhead whale exhibit now on display at the University of Alaska Museum of the North. In 1977, growing international concerns for whale populations, and overexploitation generally, led the International Whaling Commission (IWC) to institute a moratorium on bowhead hunting, even by Alaska’s Indigenous communities. A quota was imposed on their subsistence hunt after 1978, and an intensive research program was launched to study the Alaskan BCB stock of bowhead whales. Four decades of collaboration between researchers and BCB management are now celebrated as an effective example of respecting the needs of local people to harvest bowheads, while conserving the species via sustainable quotas. Currently the IWC quota allows 56 BCB whales per year to be harvested. The full quota is not often reached, and the average take is about 45 whales a year or less than 0.5% of today’s growing population.