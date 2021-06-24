Cancel
National Geographic photgrapher Joel Satore to open 2021 NCF-Envirothon

Custer County Chief
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nebraska Association of Resources Districts (NARD) is excited to announce Joel Sartore as the keynote speaker for the 2021 National Conservation Foundation (NCF) Envirothon July 25-28, 2021. Sartore is a photographer, speaker, author, conservationist, National Geographic fellow and regular contributor to National Geographic magazine. His hallmarks are a sense...

www.custercountychief.com
