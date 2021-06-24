Cancel
Missouri State

Jefferson City woman seriously injured in one-car rollover crash in Osage County

 19 days ago

A Jefferson City woman is seriously injured in a one-car rollover crash in Osage County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says Sue Archibong, 23, ran off the side of the road while driving down Highway 50, just west of Loose Creek Road, around 10:00 this morning. Troopers say Archibong’s car became airborne, hit ditch and overturned. The Patrol says Archibong, who was not wearing a seat belt, was thrown from the car. She was flown to a hospital in St. Louis for treatment of her injuries.

