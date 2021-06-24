Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missouri State

Missouri's first electric vehicle charging station opens in Callaway County

By Leslie Taylor
kjluradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMissouri’s first electric vehicle charging station opens in Kingdom City. A total of nine sites have been awarded funding to open, including one in Columbia. Four other sites are awaiting confirmation, including one in Rolla. Each station will include two chargers and pricing is determined by each charging station’s owner. The Kingdom City station is located at the FastLane Convenience Store near the Highway 54/I-70 intersection.

www.kjluradio.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rolla, MO
Kingdom City, MO
Government
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Kingdom City, MO
Cars
Local
Missouri Government
Missouri State
Missouri Cars
Callaway County, MO
Government
City
Kingdom City, MO
County
Callaway County, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Electric Vehicle#Charging Station#Chargers#Fastlane
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Electric Vehicles
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is adding a label on Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine, warning that it has been linked to rare cases of Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a neurological disorder in which the body's immune system mistakenly attacks part of its nervous system. There have been 100 preliminary...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
Reuters

U.S. officials say fully vaccinated don't need booster

WASHINGTON, July 12 (Reuters) - U.S. health officials, after meeting with vaccine maker Pfizer PFE.N>, reiterated on Monday that Americans who have been fully vaccinated do not need to get a booster shot, a spokesperson for the Health and Human Services Department said. Pfizer said last week it planned to...
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 1

Community Policy