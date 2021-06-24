Missouri's first electric vehicle charging station opens in Callaway County
Missouri’s first electric vehicle charging station opens in Kingdom City. A total of nine sites have been awarded funding to open, including one in Columbia. Four other sites are awaiting confirmation, including one in Rolla. Each station will include two chargers and pricing is determined by each charging station’s owner. The Kingdom City station is located at the FastLane Convenience Store near the Highway 54/I-70 intersection.www.kjluradio.com
