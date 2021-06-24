Cancel
Society

CNBC celebrates Pride Month: Alphonso David

By CNBC on Peacock
CNBC
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCNBC celebrates Pride Month in June. Throughout the month, CNBC is asking LGBTQ+ business leaders, political leaders, and CNBC staff to share their personal stories and advice. Here is the Human Rights Campaign President Alphonso David.

San Francisco, CAunfspinnaker.com

Pride Month: A brief on Harvey Milk

During Pride Month, we like to commemorate LGBT individuals who dedicated their lives to the betterment of the community and the continued fight for equal rights. An ideal example of this is Harvey Milk. As one of the first openly gay elected officials in the United States, Harvey Milk was...
SocietyMidland Reporter-Telegram

In the shadow of Pride Month, people of color step out

Ki came to perform - no one in the crowd could doubt that. The 11-year-old was hard to miss in her lime-green parachute jumpsuit, dancing in a downtown plaza to the vibrations of house music. She was a foot shorter than most spectators, but their eyes were dragged upward as she strode down the elevated runway - the latest performer in a decades-old tradition for LGBTQ people of color.
Societyinsidernj.com

What Pride Month Means to Me

In 1977, I came out to someone for the first time. It wasn’t to my coworkers at the Boy Scouts where I would have been immediately fired. It wasn’t during confession where my very existence was out of step with church doctrine. It certainly wasn’t to my parents who I feared I would only disappoint.
SocietyWJLA

Celebrate pride with Capital Pride Alliance

Find out how the Capital Pride Alliance is celebrating Pride month this year. Even prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. seniors were facing growing mental health challenges including increased drug deaths, suicide, and frequent mental distress, according to a new report released by America’s Health Rankings. Here today to talk about the issues facing D.C. seniors is Dr. Rhonda Randall, Executive Vice President of UnitedHealthcare. For more information on this topic visit www.uhc.com.
Miami, FLmiamitimesonline.com

Pride Month teaches us to take a stand

I grew up in a household that was very much about promoting civil rights, and as a child in the 1960s, civil rights was only about racial equality between Blacks and whites. As I have grown older, and hopefully wiser, I realize that civil rights pertains to many groups, peoples and sexual orientations. When I was a teenager, the worst insult you could call another male was “gay” or “queer.” Back then, I did not know of one person in my high school who was openly gay. It came as a shock at subsequent reunions how many of my peers were gay as times changed and they became public.
LawMinneapolis Star Tribune

Israeli court annuls parts of surrogacy law excluding gays

JERUSALEM — Israel's Supreme Court on Sunday cleared the way for same-sex couples to have children through surrogate mothers, a move hailed by lawmakers and activists as a victory for LGBTQ rights. The court ruled in 2020 that a surrogacy law, which had expanded access to single women but excluded...
SocietyDaily Aztec

Be mindful of companies you support during Pride month

“The rich, diverse culture of the community cannot be encapsulated by feel-good inclusive promotional ads or by cutesy rainbows slapped on the front of a product.”. Pride month has a long history in the United States, but it wasn’t until recently that celebrating Pride became mainstream — meaning non-LGTBQ+ entities also exist in this space.
POTUSMSNBC

Justice Kavanaugh becomes the latest target of Trump's ire

A few years ago, Michael Wolff caused a stir with his book, "Fire and Fury," which included provocative behind-the-scenes accounts of Donald Trump's White House. At the time, the then-president was not pleased. In fact, ahead of the book's release, Trump's lawyers sent letters to Wolff and his publisher, demanding...
Dallas, TXAOL Corp

Trump supporter at CPAC rails against election fraud lies: 'Show me the freakin’ Kraken'

CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, who regularly attends Trump rallies and interviews supporters of the former president, got quite the shock while interviewing attendees of the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas, Texas over the weekend. Most of the people O’Sullivan interviewed gave answers that have come to be expected. One man said he thinks the election was probably stolen from Trump, while a woman said she finds it very questionable that Trump lost. Another woman said that she would like to hear Trump say in his speech on Sunday that he would “regain his rightful seat as president” as soon as the election is overturned. Those are common answers to O’Sullivan’s questions, which is why he appeared genuinely shocked when speaking to a man who goes by Grizzly Joe.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Biden responds to protests in Cuba: "We stand with the Cuban people"

Washington — President Biden on Monday said the United States stands with the people of Cuba and "their clarion call for freedom" after thousands Cubans mounted the biggest protests against the communist government seen in decades. "The Cuban people are bravely asserting fundamental and universal rights. Those rights, including the...
POTUSWashington Post

Trump religious freedom ambassador launches international religious freedom meeting

WASHINGTON (RNS) — Sam Brownback, former U.S. ambassador for international religious freedom in the Trump administration, helped launch a conference on international religious freedom in the nation’s capital on Tuesday (July 13), bringing together an array of faith and political leaders with the goal of tackling discrimination around the globe.
Congress & Courtscommunityvoiceks.com

Celebrate Pride Month by Passing the Equality Act

“Rather than divide and discriminate, let us come together and create one nation. We are all one people. We all live in the American house. We are all the American family. Let us recognize that the gay people living in our house share the same hopes, troubles, and dreams. It's time we treated them as equals, as family.” – Rep. John Lewis June is Pride Month, which commemorates the 1969 Stonewall Uprising, a turning point in the movement for LGBTQ rights. It’s a time for those of us in the racial justice movement to affirm our solidarity and acknowledge – as the late Congressman John Lewis said – “You cannot have equality for some in America and not equality for all.” For those of us who are African American, whose forefathers and foremothers endured the oppression of slavery, segregation, and discrimination, we are morally bound to stand on the front lines with our LGBTQ brothers and sisters. More than 40% percent of LBGTQ Americans identify as people of color. Their rights are our rights. The movement for gay liberation is inextricably bound to the movement for racial equality, and has been led by LGBTQ people of color such as civil.
NFLwashington.edu

Celebrating Pride – the progress and the work ahead

Fifty-two years ago this week, the Stonewall Uprising took place in New York City in response to the police invasion of the Stonewall Inn, a gay club in Greenwich Village. What started as a spontaneous act of resistance to routine harassment sparked six days of protests throughout the neighborhood. One year later, on the anniversary of the raid, thousands marched in Manhattan in what became our nation’s first gay pride parade.
Jacksonville, FLwavemagazineonline.com

Celebrate with Pride

I will never forget the day several years ago when one of my advisees walked into my office. Instantly, I was concerned about him. There was a heaviness to the way he pulled out a chair and sat down. In place of his usual smile was a worried expression. My thoughts went to his solid academic record, “maybe he is failing a class.”

