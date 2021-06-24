'I Carry You With Me': A Love Story, With and Without Borders

GG Magree is a triple threat. The DJ, producer, singer-songwriter first made waves back in 2016 with her vocal debut on Zeds Dead and NGHTMRE’s “Frontlines.” In 2020, she made her solo debut on Dim Mak with “Nervous Habits” and returns to Aoki’s forward-thinking imprint with her latest “Loving You Kills Me.” An emotive production that fuses her own rock and trap influences, GG opens things up with moody guitar chords as she belts out the track’s titular lyrics. This isn’t a subtle love song. It’s a tug of war between the duality of a relationship in turmoil. Her love and subsequent pain oozes out of every overwhelming synth and heavy-handed bass. “Loving You Kills Me” takes a dark and gritty approach to an otherwise romantic conceit — pairing GG’s gorgeous voice with some far more mean and menacing.