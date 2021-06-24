Cancel
Richmond, VA

3614 Carolina Ave, Richmond City, VA 23222

 19 days ago

Welcome to this beautiful 1925 foursquare in North Highland Park. As you approach the home you are greeted with a brick walkway leading to a large front porch covered with a slate roof. Entering the home you will find new hardwood floors, fresh paint throughout, a completely renovated kitchen with 2021 appliances, a large open downstairs floor plan that includes a bonus room in the rear of the home perfect for a family room/office. Outback you have a large yard w/new privacy fence and off-street parking, as well as a large garage for storage or a workshop. Both the rear roof as well as the garage have received new roofs in 2021. Upstairs you have four spacious bedrooms, new hardwood floors, fresh paint, primary suite with office connected, walk-in closet, and primary renovated bathroom. Another large full bath is also upstairs that has been recently renovated. This home also has a full basement for additional storage. Lots of renovations and new construction on the block and surrounding area.

