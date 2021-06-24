Boone County to receive 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next three days
The National Weather Service in St. Louis has predicted Boone County will get 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next 72 hours. The Boone County Office of Emergency Management said there is good potential for flooding of creeks and streams throughout the county, according to a Thursday news release. Boone County was expected to be under a flash flood warning until Saturday morning, weather service meteorologist Jon Carney said.www.columbiamissourian.com