Boone County, MO

Boone County to receive 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next three days

By Joel Boenitz
Columbia Missourian
 18 days ago

The National Weather Service in St. Louis has predicted Boone County will get 3 to 4 inches of rain over the next 72 hours. The Boone County Office of Emergency Management said there is good potential for flooding of creeks and streams throughout the county, according to a Thursday news release. Boone County was expected to be under a flash flood warning until Saturday morning, weather service meteorologist Jon Carney said.

