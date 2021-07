July 1st is a significant day in the college sports calendar. It is officially the turnover of a new year with the College World Series (ending tonight) marking the final event of the old year. Given all the trials and tribulations of the 2020-21 sports year, 2021-22 feels like a breath of fresh air. Football is only weeks away with the promise of a much needed reset. Volleyball has high expectations. The largest expectations are for Purdue Men’s basketball, where the Boilers are one of the favorites in online basketball betting.