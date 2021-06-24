Cancel
Public Health

Bill to end pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits heads to Cooper

By Nyamekye Daniel
thecentersquare.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – A bill that would end federal unemployment benefits sparked by the COVID-19 pandemic in North Carolina is on its way to Gov. Roy Cooper. The North Carolina General Assembly voted Wednesday to cease $300 and $100 weekly supplemental payments for unemployed workers. If Senate Bill 116 becomes law, North Carolina will join 25 other states that have opted out of the federal assistance.

North Carolina State
Chuck Edwards
Roy Cooper
#Unemployment Rate#North Carolinians#Sb#House#Democrats
