Mills vetoes bill that sought to ban foreign spending on referendums in Maine

Jun. 30—Good morning from Augusta. QUOTE OF THE DAY: "If it works, the environmental impacts compared to the chemicals currently used are substantial," Angela Mech, an assistant professor of forest ecology at the University of Maine, said about an idea to stymie the browntail moth population by using pheromones to confuse them. "It's so specific to browntail moths it won't have any non-target effects on other butterflies and moths, and the costs can be cheaper for the pheromone than for some pesticides." We'll take anything in this epic fight. Here's your soundtrack.