Maine State

Mills vetoes bill that sought to ban foreign spending on referendums in Maine

By Christian Wade
thecentersquare.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(The Center Square) – Gov. Janet Mills has rejected a proposal that would have barred foreign corporations from spending money to sway Maine voters on public referendums. The legislation would have prohibited companies that are 10% or more foreign-owned from spending on political advertising for statewide ballot questions. The move was aimed at Hydro-Quebec's efforts to promote construction of a 145-mile hydropower transmission line, which the Canadian company is developing with Central Maine Power, Maine's largest utility.

www.thecentersquare.com

