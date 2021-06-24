Householder’s son wants father’s vacant Ohio House seat
(The Center Square) – The son of Ohio’s expelled former speaker of the house is one of 20 people who want to fill the vacant seat for the next 18 months. Derek Householder, who won election to the Perry County commission in November, submitted his resume to House Republicans a week after House voted 75-21 to expel his father, former House Speaker Larry Householder. It’s also been nearly a year after the elder Householder’s indictment on federal bribery and racketeering charges related to House Bill 6, a billion-dollar bailout of the state’s nuclear energy industry.www.thecentersquare.com
