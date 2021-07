Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov says UFC president Dana White and co. still want him to fight in the Octagon again. Nurmagomedov first revealed his intentions to retire from MMA following his submission win over Justin Gaethje at UFC 254 last October. After taking several months to consider his future, Nurmagomedov vacated his title earlier this year and retired from the sport. However, even though “The Eagle” is no longer flying, it isn’t stopping White and the rest of the UFC’s top executives from trying to convince the Russian to fight one more time.