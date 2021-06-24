Area students join forces for JHS summer musical
For the first time, Joplin High School’s theater department has cast students from different districts for its summer production, “Shrek the Musical.”. While Joplin traditionally showcases its musicals in the spring, with another production slated during the summer session, other high schools in the area schedule theirs in the fall. But many local high schools were not able to hold their annual productions last year due to the pandemic.www.joplinglobe.com