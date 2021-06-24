Fire damages home west of Dassel...family homeless

(Dassel MN-) A rural Dassel family is temporarily homeless after a Thursday morning house fire. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1 a.m. Thursday they got a report of a house on fire on 700th Avenue, about a mile-and-a-half west of Dassel. The home is owned by Amanda and Dustin Darwin who were home at the time with their five children. The fire started in the laundry room, possibly in a clothes dryer, and spread to the kitchen. Fire crews from Dassel and Litchfield quickly extinguished the blaze, and Mayo ambulance assessed the family for smoke inhalation, but no one needed to be hospitalized. The kitchen and laundry room sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and the Red Cross was called in to help the family with housing and other needs.