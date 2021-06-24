Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Meeker County, MN

Fire damages home west of Dassel...family homeless

By JP Cola
willmarradio.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Dassel MN-) A rural Dassel family is temporarily homeless after a Thursday morning house fire. The Meeker County Sheriff's Department says at 1 a.m. Thursday they got a report of a house on fire on 700th Avenue, about a mile-and-a-half west of Dassel. The home is owned by Amanda and Dustin Darwin who were home at the time with their five children. The fire started in the laundry room, possibly in a clothes dryer, and spread to the kitchen. Fire crews from Dassel and Litchfield quickly extinguished the blaze, and Mayo ambulance assessed the family for smoke inhalation, but no one needed to be hospitalized. The kitchen and laundry room sustained heavy fire and smoke damage, and the Red Cross was called in to help the family with housing and other needs.

www.willmarradio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dassel, MN
Meeker County, MN
Accidents
Meeker County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Accidents
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
City
Litchfield, MN
County
Meeker County, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Fire#Laundry Room#Accident#Mayo#The Red Cross
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Accidents
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Red Cross
News Break
Housing
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Top US commander in Afghanistan relinquishes post

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan relinquished his position at a ceremony in the capital Kabul on Monday, taking the United States a step closer to ending its 20-year war. The move came as Taliban insurgents continue to gain territory across the country. Another four-star general...

Comments / 0

Community Policy