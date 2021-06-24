Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Easton, MD

Dock Street Foundation gets support from Chesapeake Moms

By TOM MCCALL tmccall@chespub.com
stardem.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEASTON — The Chesapeake Moms Club has selected Dock Street Foundation as a beneficiary of its annual fundraising efforts. Inspired by Dock Street’s Hopeful campaign, Stevensville’s Chesapeake Moms Club raised more than $3,000 for Dock Street Foundation at their recent annual charity event. The Chesapeake Moms Club is a social and philanthropic nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the lives of their children, families, community, and themselves.

www.stardem.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Stevensville, MD
City
Easton, MD
City
Annapolis, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Easton, MD
Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#Charity#Dock Street Foundation#The Chesapeake Moms Club#The Moms Club#Fy2021#Bubba S Blankets#Children S Choice
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Nonprofit Organizations
News Break
Charities
Related
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Anger mounts after 92 die in fire on Iraq COVID ward

NASSIRIYA, Iraq, July 13 (Reuters) - The death toll from a fire that tore through a coronavirus hospital in southern Iraq rose to 92, health officials said on Tuesday, as authorities faced accusations of negligence from grieving relatives and a doctor who works there. More than 100 people were injured...
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy