Dock Street Foundation gets support from Chesapeake Moms
EASTON — The Chesapeake Moms Club has selected Dock Street Foundation as a beneficiary of its annual fundraising efforts. Inspired by Dock Street’s Hopeful campaign, Stevensville’s Chesapeake Moms Club raised more than $3,000 for Dock Street Foundation at their recent annual charity event. The Chesapeake Moms Club is a social and philanthropic nonprofit organization that aims to enrich the lives of their children, families, community, and themselves.www.stardem.com
