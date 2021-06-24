Google’s new program will make cross-device user experience better
Google has been overly aggressive in enabling new experience on smartphones with other devices taking a back seat. Now for all things Android, right from Wear OS to Google TV and from Android TV to Android Auto and beyond; experience across platforms is slated to become smoother and more convenient for developers, users alike. To this accord, Google has kick-started a new program – for app developers – to enable them to better develop apps across all its devices.androidcommunity.com
