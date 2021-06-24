Cancel
Technology

Google's new program will make cross-device user experience better

By Bharat Bhushan
ANDROID COMMUNITY.COM
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGoogle has been overly aggressive in enabling new experience on smartphones with other devices taking a back seat. Now for all things Android, right from Wear OS to Google TV and from Android TV to Android Auto and beyond; experience across platforms is slated to become smoother and more convenient for developers, users alike. To this accord, Google has kick-started a new program – for app developers – to enable them to better develop apps across all its devices.

