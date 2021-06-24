Google’s new program will make cross-device user experience better

When Google announces changes in the way the search engine displays and sorts results, it’s a seismic event. Why? It’s pretty simple. According to Statista, in January 2021, Google was used for 91.83% of searches in Canada. We pay attention to Google because we have to if we want people to be able to find our businesses online. The upcoming rollout of Google's plan to include page experience among the factors it uses to rank sites is slated to occur in mid-June 2021. Everyone with a website needs to understand what changes have rolled out and how we can ensure our sites continue to rank appropriately now and in the future.