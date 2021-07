Rihanna's boyfriend A$AP Rocky appears to be a man of big gestures. Weeks after he gushed about how Rihanna was the “love of my life” to GQ, Rocky was filmed literally sweeping Rihanna off her feet and carrying her through New York City's Lower East Side. TMZ ran the video, which can be viewed below. The footage is a revealing and cute look at their relationship. According to TMZ, Rihanna and Rocky spent their Saturday night into Sunday morning partying downtown. They were spotted holding hands before Rocky lifted Rihanna and carried her down the street. TMZ's video was taken around 5:30/6 a.m.