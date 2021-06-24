Google Meet gets education-focused update

Even though in some countries the economy is opening up again, there are still a lot of schools that will keep meeting online or at least some form of hybrid learning. This means apps like Google Meet will still come in handy and so Google is bringing some education-focused features in the latest update and also upcoming updates. Moderators and admins also get more controls and new features like public live streaming, improved hand-raising functions, and other things to make sure that attendees keep engaged and hosts keep everything in control.