More Chicken Popping Up Near Poplar Road

By Kevin Hemphill
thecitymenus.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe ever-growing Poplar Road area near the new interchange with Interstate 85 will soon have more chicken to offer. The City Menus recently discovered that plans are in place for a Zaxby’s to be built at the corner of Poplar Road and Newnan Crossing Bypass. The 56-seat restaurant will be approximately 983 square feet, and while dine-in seating appears to be less than typical for a Zaxby’s location, the new restaurant will actually feature a double drive-thru. It is expected that this new location could temporarily carry some of the extra traffic that may be generated from the temporary closure of the Bullsboro Drive Zaxby’s as it undergoes renovations in the near future.

