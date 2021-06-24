Cancel
Mumford & Sons Guitarist Winston Marshall Leaves Band After Political Controversy

KTVB
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWinston Marshall has decided to leave Mumford & Sons. In an essay published on Medium, the guitarist and banjo player said that after getting embroiled in a political controversy in March, he's quitting the band in order to stop the hate that's been directed at his bandmates and in order for him to be able to speak freely.

www.ktvb.com

