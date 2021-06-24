Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

VIP AUDIO 6/24 – WWE Then and Now w/Frank Peteani: Ryan Sullivan co-hosts to talk Capitol Punishment from 2011 and recent WWE happenings. Punk vs. Mysterio, Orton vs. Christian, Cena vs. Truth, more (112 min)

Pro Wrestling Torch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch contributor Ryan Sullivan from the PWTorch Dailycast show “Podcast of Honor” joins Frank and makes his debut on WWE Then and Now. They discuss the entire card of Capitol Punishment from 2011. The event featured CM Punk vs. Rey Mysterio, Randy Orton vs. Christian for the World Heavyweight Championship, John Cena vs. R-Truth for the WWE Championship, and more. In addition, they discuss the similarities in booking from 2011 to now, frustrations over distraction finishes and storytelling, Ryan’s feelings on CM Punk, Alberto Del Rio, and more. Finally, they go over today’s happenings including Kofi Kingston challenging for the WWE Championship, the recent Hell in a Cell PPV, “fresh faces” in the upcoming Money in the Bank PPV, Riddle, and thoughts on the feud between Rhea Ripley and Charlotte Flair.

www.pwtorch.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cm Punk
Person
Ryan
Person
Randy Orton
Person
Charlotte Flair
Person
Rhea Ripley
Person
Alberto Del Rio
Person
John Cena
Person
Ryan Sullivan
Person
Kofi Kingston
Person
Rey Mysterio
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Min#Combat#Capitol Punishment#Cell#Bank
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Podcast
News Break
Sports
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
WWE
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Roman Reigns ‘Removed’ From WWE Smackdown

Another edition of WWE SmackDown is in the books and the show this week was without it’s WWE Universal Champion – ‘The Head of the Table’ and current Universal Champion – Roman Reigns. Paul Heyman would give a glimmer on reasoning of why Reigns was removed from this week’s show by stating that his client ‘operates on his own time’. Twitter user PrinceWatercress documented the exchange that Heyman had with ‘Main Event’ Jimmy Uso during the show from Friday. Did Jimmy Uso ‘break character’ with Roman Reigns?
WWEBleacher Report

Roman Reigns vs. John Cena and the Best Dream Matches in WWE Since 2000

Every pro wrestling fan has fantasized about seeing their favorite Superstars take on legends. It's a fun part of fandom that creates matchups that rarely come to fruition. However, such contests become a reality every now and then. Over the past decade, WWE has embraced this concept and garnered varying...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

John Cena ‘Blocked’ Major WWE Firing

John Cena is a 16-time World Champion in WWE and has been the face of the company for over a decade until he shifted to a part-time schedule back in 2017. Many fans have been wanting to see Cena make his return at this year’s WrestleMania. He is also worked with Vin Diesel on Fast and Furious 9. John Cena could also be losing his return match.
WWEwrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Major John Cena And Brock Lesnar WWE Return Updates (feat. Shane Taylor)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWEPosted by
Forbes

John Cena Vs. Roman Reigns Reportedly Planned For WWE SummerSlam

WWE reportedly has its SummerSlam main event set, and it’s going to be a big one. According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter (h/t WrestlingNews.co), the returning John Cena is slated to face Roman Reigns in the show’s headlining match: “There’s still no word yet as to when Cena will exactly return to WWE. However...Cena vs. Reigns is ‘locked in’ as the main event for the show.”
WWE411mania.com

WWE News: Randy Orton Praises Bollywood Boyz, Writers Talk New Day Comic Book Limited Series

– Randy Orton gave a show of respect and words of encouragement to the Bollywood Boyz following their WWE releases. The tag team referenced the infamous spot where Orton put Samir Singh threw Samir Singh into the commentary table during his feud with Jinder Mahal and grimaced after, noting, “This was all about winning & earning @RandyOrton’s respect. We wanted to shine in the small moments we had, make them look like a million bucks & have people talking.”
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

6/28 WWE MONDAY NIGHT RAW RESULTS: Keller’s report on Second Change MITB Qualifier with Drew vs. Orton vs. Styles, plus Kofi confronts MVP, Ryker vs. Elias strap match

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... LIVE FROM THE UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH FLORIDA – “THUNDERDOME”. Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, Corey Graves. Ring Announcer: Mike Rome. [HOUR ONE]. -Smith introduced the show and said they’re three weeks away from Money in the Bank where “every Superstar...
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw video highlights: Drew McIntyre vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle

Drew McIntyre secured his Money in the Bank spot by winning a last chance qualifying match on last night's Raw. McIntyre defeated Riddle and AJ Styles in a triple threat match last night to qualify for Money in the Bank. It was originally supposed to be McIntyre, Styles, and Randy Orton in the match, but last night's show began with Adam Pearce and Sonya Deville saying that Orton couldn't compete due to circumstances beyond their control.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE Raw live results: Bobby Lashley & MVP vs. The New Day

The Big Takeaway -- The second-to-last Raw in the ThunderDome was an uneventful one. Miz said his Money in the Bank expertise meant that the next Mr. Money in the Bank would be his best friend John Morrison. Morrison called himself “America’s moist wanted” and said he was the best equipped to win the ladder match. Miz introduced his next guest, Drew McIntyre, who he recently cashed in on to win the WWE title.
WWEwrestlingrumors.net

WATCH: Jinder Mahal vs. Randy Orton From Money in the Bank 2017

The Maharaja defends his title. WWE has posted a new video to its YouTube channel in which they show the full match between Jinder Mahal and Randy Orton for the WWE Championship at the 2017 Money in the Bank pay-per-view. You can see the match in its entirety below:. From...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Triple H Talks John Cena Potentially Returning To WWE

In an interview with the New York Post, WWE’s Triple H talked about WWE’s return to Madison Square Garden this September. The show is part of WWE’s return to touring and performing in front of fans after almost a year of performing in the WWE Thunder Dome set up. For Triple H, performing in front of crowds will be a welcome return to normalcy.
WWEPro Wrestling Torch

FREE PODCAST 7/10 – WKPWP Interview Classic with ex-WWE Creative Matt McCarthy: (7-7-16) Funny story from days as WWE writer, prospects of Orton vs. Lesnar, pros and cons of roster split (173 min)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents an Interview Classic from five years ago (7-7-2016). This Interview Classic features PWTorch editor Wade Keller’s interview with former WWE Creative Team member Matt McCarthy, who is a professional standup comedian and massive pro wrestling fan who hosts the weekly “We Watch Wrestling” podcast. They go in-depth in examining The Final Deletion segments on Impact Wrestling this week from a wide array of angles, plus prospects of Brock Lesnar vs. Randy Orton, thoughts on the pros and cons of the WWE Roster Split, and much more including a funny story from McCarthy’s days as a WWE writer.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Randy Orton ‘Demands’ Break From WWE Raw?

WWE Randy Orton has been a top star in the company and currently teamed with Riddle. They are called RK-Bro. It was noted on this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw that The Viper was absent from the show. Why was Randy Orton absent?. Billi Bhatti recently talked about Orton...
WWEComicBook

WWE: Latest Update on John Cena Wrestling at SummerSlam 2021

John Cena is still wrestling at WWE's SummerSlam event next month, according to multiple reports that have dropped over the past 12 hours. The show's rumored main event of Cena vs. Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship has been floating around for a couple of months, but fans were worried those plans had hit a snag when it was reported last week that Cena had been cast in Matthew Vaughn's new spy thriller Argylle, which is set to start filming in Europe next month. But both the Wrestling Observer's Dave Meltzer and The Mat Men Podcast's Andrew Zarian stated that won't be an issue.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks Shows Off ‘New Partner’ To WWE Fans?

The WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks had scripted history with their match on Night One of WrestleMania 37 pay-per-view. They became the first women to compete in a singles match and headline WrestleMania, and Sasha may now be teaming with Bianca if the red carpet is any indication.
WWEringsidenews.com

Heartbreaking Video Shows Paul Orndorff’s Failing Health

“Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff entertained millions of fans throughout his life, but his health has taken a turn for the worse. His son released new video of the WWE Hall of Famer, and it is heartbreaking to see. Troy Orndorff, Paul’s son, uploaded a video of his father on YouTube...
WWEWrestling-edge.com

WWE Top Champion Going To New Company?

Bobby Lashley, the current WWE Champion had a career in MMA ans he is not unknown to the world of that sport. He has been away from combat sports but it is noted he is not ruling out a return to it. Bobby Lashley considering a return to MMA?. Fightful...
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Kofi Kingston Says Bobby Lashley ‘Took It Too Far’ On Last Night’s RAW

It was announced during last night’s episode of RAW that Kofi Kingston vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship will be taking place at Money in the Bank. Following RAW, WWE.com posted a backstage interview with Kofi where he commented on Lashley’s actions against Xavier Woods in the main event. He said,
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Paul Heyman Leaks ‘Sad’ Bray Wyatt & Edge Rumor

WWE Superstar Roman Reigns is certainly one of the top Superstars in the company right now and has been on a solid run as the WWE Universal Champion, but he is losing his top spot to two WWE Smackdown women. Roman Reigns successfully defended his WWE Universal Championship against WWE Hall Of Famer Edge and Daniel Bryan in a triple threat match in the main event of Night Two of WrestleMania 37. Paul Heyman has been instrumental in all of Roman Reigns’ success. Paul Heyman’s very sad text message to a Monday Night RAW Superstar also leaked recently.

Comments / 0

Community Policy