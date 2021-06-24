Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Euro 2020 Group-Stage Best XI: Cristiano Ronaldo, Kevin De Bruyne up front, Leonardo Bonucci in defence

By Gabriele Marcotti, Julien Laurens
ESPN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN writers Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens delve into the thankless job of putting together our 2020 Euro Group Stage Best XI. It seemed logical to limit ourselves to players who had played a minimum of two games and to employ a 4-3-3 formation, because that's what many of the top sides played. Sure, it meant putting some square pegs into round holes, but we tried to avoid doing that. The old Best XI stand-by of packing the midfield with No. 10s and playing three centre-forwards up front isn't for us. And, yes, sentiment might have played a part in one or two of these -- we're only human -- though we tried to go by impact as the main criterion.

www.espn.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rafa Silva
Person
Leonardo Bonucci
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
Romelu Lukaku
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Paul Pogba
Person
Kevin De Bruyne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Soccer#Espn#Group E Ahead#Juventus#Dutch#Group C#Group B#Czechs#Garba
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Denmark
Country
Belgium
Place
Europe
Country
Portugal
News Break
Euro
News Break
Sports
Soccer
Juventus F.C.
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
Country
Sweden
Country
Scotland
Country
Germany
Country
Netherlands
Related
UEFASporting News

What's next for Cristiano Ronaldo? Portugal captain kicks armband after potential final Euro game

Was it the last time we’ll see Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros?. The final whistle of Portugal’s Round of 16 loss to Belgium really had that air about it. Ronaldo, the 36-year-old Portuguese captain, was visibly dejected and the image was a memorable one: Ronaldo crouched down, seemingly coming to grips with his team’s elimination. The next edition of the Euros comes in 2024 in Germany, when Ronaldo will be 39.
UEFAESPN

Belgium sweating Kevin De Bruyne, Eden Hazard fitness ahead of Italy match

Belgium are sweating on the fitness of captain Eden Hazard and playmaker Kevin De Bruyne ahead of their 2020 European Championship quarterfinal against Italy in Munich on Friday, according to coach Roberto Martinez. De Bruyne went off with an ankle injury in Sunday's 1-0 win over Portugal in the round...
UEFAPosted by
Daily Mail

Roberto Martinez hints Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard could play for Belgium in Friday's Euro 2020 quarter-final with Italy despite not returning to training after picking up injuries against Portugal

Roberto Martinez has refused to rule out Kevin De Bruyne or Eden Hazard as the clock ticks down to Friday's quarter-final. There are positive noises from the Belgium camp which suggest their star men could recover quicker than expected, after they picked up injuries against Portugal on Sunday. Both travelled...
UEFAchatsports.com

Kevin De Bruyne reveals he played 'with torn ankle ligaments' in Belgium's Euro 2020 defeat by Italy, admitting it was 'a miracle but I felt a responsibility' to be fit for quarter-final defeat in Munich

Kevin de Bruyne has admitted he felt a duty to play for Belgium despite picking up an ankle injury in the previous round as his side tumbled out of Euro 2020 on Friday night. De Bruyne's played the full 90 minutes as Belgium were edged out 2-1 by Italy in a quarter-final where the Manchester City star surprised many be being named among the starting XI.
UEFA90min.com

Kevin De Bruyne admits it was a 'miracle' he played against Italy

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne had admitted it was a ‘miracle’ that he played for Belgium in their Euro 2020 quarter-final defeat to Italy on Friday night, given the ankle ligament problem he was carrying from the last 16 tie against Portugal. Both De Bruyne and Eden Hazard were...
UEFASB Nation

Euro 2020: Disappointment for Kevin De Bruyne as Belgium Crash Out

Belgium are quickly becoming one of the biggest underachievers in world football. The array of stars in the team have made them favourites for any competition entered into in the last several years. It’s not surprising then that the Red Devils came into Euro 2020 ranked number one as the...
UEFACBS Sports

UEFA Euro 2020 final: Italy, England level after goal from Leonardo Bonucci erases Luke Shaw opener

Italy have equalized against England in the UEFA Euro 2020 final at Wembley with Leonardo Bonucci the scorer of the Azzurri's levelling goal. After a goalmouth scramble that saw a Marco Verratti header pushed against the post by Jordan Pickford, the Juventus man turned the ball in to the delight of the Italian support. It was the first goal from open play that England have conceded in the entire tournament. It almost made Bonucci the oldest man to ever score in a Euros final.
UEFABirmingham Star

Italy's Leonardo Bonucci becomes oldest scorer in Euro

London [UK], July 12 (ANI): Italian centre-back Leonardo Bonucci on Sunday (local time) became the oldest goal-scorer in the history of the Euro finals. He achieved the feat in the ongoing Euro 2020 finals between England and Italy here at the Wembley Stadium. By scoring in the 67th minute of the game, Italy got the equaliser and Bonucci became the oldest goal-scorer (34 days and 71 days).

Comments / 0

Community Policy