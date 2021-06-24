FAQ: What to know as Giants reopen Oracle Park to full capacity

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleAt 4:45 Friday evening, the San Francisco Giants will open the gates to Oracle Park and tens of thousands of fans will stream in, unabated and unconcerned by COVID-19 restrictions, for the first time since Bruce Bochy's farewell as manager — a span of 635 days. More than 100,000 fans are expected over the course of the three-game Bay Bridge Series against the Oakland A's, the Giants' first home games at full capacity since California lifted its pandemic rules June 15.

