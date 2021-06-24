Cancel
Montez Ford posts hospital photo, suggesting surgery

Pro Wrestling Torch
 19 days ago

Montez Ford posted a tweet this morning with a black-and-white picture of him in a hospital bed fist-bumping his child as he seemingly prepared for surgery. Ford has been out since suffering injuries in an attack by Otis on the...

