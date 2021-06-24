ThermoWorks Launches World’s First One-Second Instant-Read Smart Thermometer: Thermapen ONE
After 5 Years of Research, Thermapen ONE Pushes Boundaries of Sensor & Electronic Technology and Engineering. — Measures at Virtually the Speed of Thought — Features Less than One Second Readings, Industry Leading Accuracy to ± 0.5°F with Precise NIST-Traceable Calibration, Patented Auto-Rotating 360° Display Technology, Brighter Intelligent Backlight, Fully Waterproof to IP67, Motion-Sensing Sleep/Wake Mode.pdxfoodpress.com
