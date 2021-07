Marine Corps Maj. Christopher Warnagiris has pleaded not guilty to nine charges that stem from his actions in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6 at his arraignment on Monday. Federal prosecutors say that Warnagiris, 40, violently entered the Capitol after pushing through a line of police officers guarding the East Rotunda doors. According to the criminal complaint, Warnagiris then stood by the door, holding it open and helping others enter the Capitol.