Habit Of Drinking Coffee Can Protect The Liver

Three to four cups of coffee a day reduce the risk of fatty liver, cirrhosis and the like

Tasty prevention: Just a few cups of coffee a day can apparently reduce the risk of liver diseases such as cirrhosis, fatty liver or liver cancer - by up to 20 per cent. A long-term study suggests this with almost 500,000 participants. She confirms earlier observations that coffee and decaffeinated coffee can protect the liver. However, it is still unclear which coffee ingredients handle this positive effect.

Coffee is not only one of the most popular drinks in the world, contrary to previous beliefs, but it is also actually healthy. The ingredients in coffee seem to protect the heart and blood vessels, can lower the risk of various types of cancer and prevent diabetes. In addition, the caffeinated hot drink helps against stress and weight gain and can even protect our DNA from damage.

Does coffee help against cirrhosis, fatty liver and co?

A long-term study from Great Britain has now confirmed another positive health effect of coffee. Oliver Kennedy from the University of Southampton and his team investigated how coffee consumption affects the risk of liver diseases such as cirrhosis, non-alcoholic fatty liver or liver cancer in 495,585 participants in a long-term study. "Chronic liver diseases are among the most serious health problems worldwide," explain the researchers.

Initial observations and animal experiments already suggested that coffee could have a liver-protecting effect. However, there was a lack of more extensive long-term studies - the team has now made up for this. "As far as we know, our study is the first to examine the effects of different types of coffee on chronic liver disease directly and in a large cohort," the team said. In the study, the daily amount and type of coffee were documented and the health status of the test subjects was tracked over a period of ten years.

The lowest risk with three to four cups a day

The result: a total of 3,600 cases of chronic liver damage, 5,439 cases of fatty liver and 184 cases of liver cancer occurred in the ten years, 301 participants died of liver disease. However, it was significantly more likely to affect people who had drunk little or no coffee. “The risk decreased in inverse proportion to the coffee consumption; it was lowest with three to four cups of coffee a day,” report Kennedy and his colleagues.

According to their analysis, regular coffee drinking reduced participants' risk of fatty liver disease and other chronic liver diseases by around 20 per cent. The likelihood of dying from liver disease was even reduced by 49 per cent. According to the researchers, slightly positive but insignificant effects were also detectable for liver cancer. These positive effects occurred with all coffee variants but were stronger with normal coffee beans than with instant coffee and decaffeinated coffee.

Which ingredients could be responsible?

According to the scientists, their results confirm that coffee has a protective effect on the liver. “This protective effect of coffee consumption is entirely plausible from a biological point of view,” they explain. It is already known that caffeine, an ingredient in coffee, can inhibit excessive collagen formation in liver cells, which is typical for cirrhosis.

But because decaffeinated coffee was hardly less effective in the study, Kennedy and his team tend to see different ingredients than the key players. Possible candidates would be chlorogenic acid, which acts as an antioxidant, but also the terpene compounds Kahweol and Cafestol. Both have already proven to be anti-inflammatory and cell-protecting in animal experiments, and they also have anti-tumour effects in rats and hamsters.

The new starting point for prevention

The exact relationships still have to be researched further, as the scientists also admit. Nevertheless, they see an important confirmation of earlier assumptions in their study - and a great opportunity: "Our results are significant because there are hardly any effective prevention and treatment strategies for chronic liver diseases to date," said Kennedy and his colleagues. "This is especially true for low- and middle-income countries, where the incidence of these liver diseases is highest."

Source: (BMC Public Health, 2021; doi: 10.1186 / s12889-021-10991-7 )

