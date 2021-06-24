Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Crowell & Moring to merge with IP firm Brinks in Midwest expansion

By Sara Merken
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 17 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gNjdJ_0aebi23F00
Chicago skyline, REUTERS/Jeff Haynes

(Reuters) - Crowell & Moring is set to combine with Chicago-based intellectual property firm Brinks Gilson & Lione, the firms said on Thursday, a move that will give Crowell its first foothold in the Midwest with offices in Chicago and Indianapolis.

Washington, D.C.-based Crowell plans to pick up 61 Brinks lawyers in the deal, expected to take effect on July 1. Crowell said the move will create a team of more than 100 tech-focused IP lawyers and scientific professionals and give the combined firm 625 lawyers total.

The move, which is the largest combination in Crowell's history, is part of its ongoing growth strategy. Founded in 1979 according to its website, the firm added two dozen lawyers in March through its acquisition of Wall Street corporate law boutique Kibbe & Orbe. Crowell said it has added about 90 lateral partners and 21 senior counsel in the last three years.

"We've been focused on growth for a while, and as you can tell from our track record, we're not looking for seismic growth; we're not looking for growth for the sake of scale alone; we're trying to make the right impact in where we grow, and how," Crowell chair Philip Inglima said.

One factor that drove the merger from Crowell's perspective was a desire to deepen the firm's technology and IP capacity, Inglima said. Through the deal, the firm will establish a new technology and IP department, which he said brings together existing capacities from both Crowell and Brinks, such as advertising and media, brand protection, IP, privacy and other areas that intersect with digital.

"Technology is really the fabric that weaves together so much of the business community today, so much of the world today," Inglima said.

Gustavo Siller, president of 100-year-old Brinks, will co-chair the new department, alongside Crowell partner Cheryl Falvey.

Siller said that Brinks has been considering a broader platform to help its IP clients with technology matters. As an IP firm, Brinks "didn't have the capability of servicing all of the technology issues that our clients have," he said. Siller also cited Crowell's geographic footprint as attractive to Brinks for the deal.

Crowell has offices globally, including in London and Brussels. The firm will immediately add outposts in Chicago and Indianapolis once the combination takes effect, and said it has started a process with the Chinese government to open an office in Shenzhen, where Brinks launched in 2017.

Crowell will be the latest Big Law firm to plant a flag in the Windy City.

Inglima said the firm sees the Chicago market as a "really promising point of expansion for a number of our practice areas," including corporate and transactional, regulatory, brand protection, white collar and others.

"We have a pretty high aspiration to bring some of our best strengths into our presence in Chicago, with people who are already established in the Chicago market, and to continue growing organically there as well," he said.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
174K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising#Midwest#White Collar#Crowell Moring#Brinks Gilson Lione#Ip#Kibbe Orbe#Chinese
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessprweek.com

Finn Partners acquires tech-focused PR agency Barokas Communications

NEW YORK: Finn Partners has acquired tech-focused PR agency Barokas Communications with offices in Seattle and Denver. Howie Barokas, founder, and Karli Barokas, CEO of Barokas Communications, will join Finn as managing partners and become part of the agency’s global tech practice leadership team. Barokas will initially keep its branding before being fully integrated into Finn.
Medical & Biotechroi-nj.com

Advaxis merging with Israeli pharma development company; combined firm expected to remain based in N.J.

Monmouth Junction-based biotechnology company Advaxis Inc. will merge with Israeli pharma development firm Biosight Ltd. under a definitive agreement announced Tuesday. The new public company will be majority-owned by Biosight shareholders after the stock transaction, and Advaxis will be renamed Biosight Therapeutics. The company will prioritize the clinical advancement and commercialization of Biosight’s lead product, the cancer drug aspacytarabine, or BST-236. It will trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker BSTX.
Port Washington, NYLong Island Business News

Port Washington legal-tech firm merges with San Diego firm

Port Washington-based Zola Suite, a provider of legal-tech software firm, has merged with AbacusNext, a San Diego-based provider of legal and accounting software. Both are providers of cloud-based software. Founded in 2015, Zola Suite employees 45 people, most of them who work on Long Island, according to the firm. The...
BusinessLight Reading

Astound Broadband CEO sets sights on more M&A, fiber footprint expansion

Having just struck a $661 million deal for three WideOpenWest markets that is slated to close in the second half of 2021, Astound Broadband CEO Jim Holanda is eager to get another, much larger one salted away – a $8.1 billion deal that will see Astound get acquired by Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners from Patriot Media.
Boise, IDidahobusinessreview.com

COLE Architects merges with Bend-based firm

Boise-based firm COLE Architects has announced a merger with DKA Architecture and Design, a move that will bring the total number of employees to nearly 20 and increase combined business capabilities. Both locations will retain their existing personnel and will operate as COLE Architects under one ownership team. They share a similar portfolio, industry experience and ...
BusinessPosted by
IBTimes

Drone Delivery Firm Zipline Raises $250 Mn For Expansion

US-based drone operator Zipline, which has seen pandemic-fueled growth of delivery of vaccines and medical supplies in Africa and the United States, said Wednesday it raised $250 million as it moves to expand globally. The latest round valued the California-based startup at $2.75 billion and will be used to fund...
Businessabovethelaw.com

Biglaw Firms To Merge, Miss ULTIMATE In Branding Opportunity

Welp, there go hopes that the new mega firm will go by the catchy Knight & Knight. Or even Knight Law. It was always a long shot that each of the second named partners would somehow emerge on the top of the masthead by a quirk of the merger partner, but those who imagine new and fun branding opportunities can still dream.
BusinessSFGate

Greenberg Traurig Represents Involvio with its Sales to Cisco

WASHINGTON (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. A team from global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP successfully represented Involvio, LLC in connection with the sale of 100% of the equity interests of Involvio, LLC to Cisco Systems, Inc. Greenberg Traurig provided multidisciplinary legal advice with respect to the transaction, including mergers and...
Aspen, COcowboysindians.com

Westward Expansion: Laura Umansky’s Design Firm

Founded in Houston in 2006, Laura Umansky’s eponymous design firm celebrates 15 years in business with a newly opened second studio in Aspen, Colorado. When one of Laura Umansky’s Houston clients purchased a vacation home on the Roaring Fork River in 2014 and hired her to handle the interior design, Umansky fell fast and hard for everything the Aspen area had to offer. She was so enamored, in fact, that by the end of that summer, she and her husband had bought a house there, kicking off their six-year stint as part-time Texans and part-time Coloradans. Last fall, though, the couple decided to make their move permanent, with Umansky opening an Aspen outpost of her Laura U Design Collective (laurauinteriordesign.com).
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

CVC buys $470 mln worth stake in media firm Aleph Holding

July 12 (Reuters) - Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners bought a stake worth $470 million in digital media company Aleph Holding ahead of its planned initial public offering next year, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

Comments / 0

Community Policy