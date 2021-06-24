Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Government contractor was not 'employer' under WARN Act - 4th Circ

By Daniel Wiessner
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fhqAF_0aebhjlK00
REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals courts on Thursday said a government contractor that abruptly shuttered three years ago was not an "employer" covered by the federal law requiring advanced notice of layoffs because of the law's unique definition of who counts as a part-time employee.

A unanimous three-judge panel of the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reversed a Virginia federal judge who had found that FCI Enterprises LLC violated the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification (WARN) Act by shutting down in 2018 after the company was unable to secure a loan to remain solvent.

The court said FCI only had 91 full-time employees at the time of the layoffs - nine fewer than is required for the WARN Act's notification requirements to apply to a business. That count excluded dozens of employees who worked full time but had been with FCI for less than six months, making them part-time employees under the law.

Brad Weiss of Charapp & Weiss, who represents the 22 workers who had sued FCI, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Nor did lawyers at Vedder Price who represent the company.

Chantilly, Virginia-based FCI provided financial, engineering, cybersecurity, and IT services to government agencies, including on military bases. FCI's owners had purchased the company in 2016 with a two-year $10 million loan, according to court filings.

The loan came due in 2018, but FCI was unable to secure an additional loan to keep the business afloat. In October, FCI's creditor seized all of the money in its bank accounts - about $1.8 million - leaving the company unable to pay employees.

Twenty-two workers sued the company a month later, claiming FCI violated the WARN Act by failing to provide at least 60 days notice before laying off its workforce.

The WARN Act applies only to "any business enterprise that employs ... 100 or more employees, excluding part-time employees." The law defines part-time employees as those who have been employed for fewer than six of the 12 months preceding the date on which notice is required.

U.S. District Judge Rossie Alston in Alexandria, Virginia sided with the plaintiffs in 2019 after a trial.

FCI appealed, and the 4th Circuit on Thursday agreed with the company that Alston had chosen the wrong date on which to calculate how many full-time employees the company had.

Alston had found that FCI had about 130 full-time employees six months prior to August 2018, when the company would have been required to give 60 days notice.

But nearly 50 of those workers had been employed by FCI for fewer than six months, the 4th Circuit found. The company had about 10 additional full-time employees who were not listed in a payroll report, bringing its total full-time workforce to 91 people, the court said.

"No matter who bears the fault for FCI’s sudden shutdown and the termination of its employees, the plaintiffs cannot find relief within the ambit of the WARN Act," Circuit Judge Julius Richardson wrote.

The panel included Circuit Judges Robert King and Barbara Keenan.

The case is Schmidt v. FCI Enterprises LLC, 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 19-2384.

For the plaintiffs: Brad Weiss of Charapp & Weiss

For FCI: Anand Vijay Ramana of Vedder Price

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contractor#Appeals Courts#Fci Enterprises Llc#Charapp Weiss#The 4th Circuit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

11th Circ judges weary of Trump-era memo on tipped worker pay

(Reuters) - Judges on an 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel have cast doubt on whether a Trump-era U.S. Department of Labor opinion letter properly interpreted federal law on paying tipped workers for performing nontipped tasks, and suggested it was not owed deference in a lawsuit against Denny's Inc.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Covid as Natural Disaster? Courts to Decide WARN Act Defense

Two federal circuit courts will consider an employer defense that’s contributed to the relative scarcity of lawsuits filed by workers who say they didn’t get early notice before they were laid off during the Covid-19 pandemic. The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit announced earlier this month that...
Congress & CourtsValueWalk

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated Is Legal – Judge

Requiring Employees To Be Covid Vaccinated is Legal – Judge; Doesn’t Violate Federal or State Laws, and Serves a Valid Public Purpose. Judge Rules That It Is Lawful Requiring Employees To Be Vaccinated Against Covid-19 WASHINGTON, D.C. (June 13, 2021) - Federal judge Lynn Hughes (S.D. Tex.) has ruled that...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Julie Su Confirmed as Deputy Labor Secretary After Lengthy Delay

The U.S. Senate has confirmed California Labor Secretary Julie Su to serve in the No. 2 role at the U.S. Labor Department, the final Cabinet agency to receive the chamber’s approval for an official below the rank of secretary. Su’s nomination for deputy labor secretary was approved by a party-line...
Michigan StateWashington Post

‘This is really fantastical’: Federal judge in Michigan presses Trump-allied lawyers on 2020 election fraud claims in sanctions hearing

The latest effort to hold former president Donald Trump and his allies accountable for months of baseless claims about the 2020 election played out Monday in a Michigan courtroom, where a federal judge asked detailed and skeptical questions of several lawyers she is considering imposing sanctions against for filing a suit seeking to overturn the results.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Former Pentagon official selected to oversee export control at Commerce Dept.

President Biden has tapped a former Pentagon official from the Obama administration, Alan Estevez, to be Commerce Department undersecretary overseeing export control. Estevez would run Commerce’s Bureau of Industry and Security, which is in charge of dealing with the tensions between the U.S. and China over advanced technology. The bureau overseas which companies are on the Commerce Department's blacklist, as well as which technologies are exported or blocked to China.
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Utility workers can join union despite 'paper power' - 3rd Circuit

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Wednesday said the ability of a New Jersey electric company's "system operators" to prioritize maintenance projects does not make them supervisors who would be barred from joining a union, agreeing with the National Labor Relations Board. A unanimous three-judge panel of the 3rd...
Congress & CourtsKPVI Newschannel 6

Judge affirms order barring Selah from removing anti-racism group's signs

A federal judge has formalized her earlier order barring Selah city officials from enforcing portions of the city’s sign ordinances. U.S. District Court Judge Rosanna Malouf Peterson’s 35-page order issued June 30 expanded on her original oral order in the lawsuit filed by members of Selah Alliance For Equality against the city.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

The Supreme Court donor ruling is a defeat for Kamala Harris

Many media pundits will reflexively view the recent Supreme Court decision to strike down the California rule mandating that nonprofit groups disclose their top donors as a victory for conservatives such as Charles Koch. While the Koch-associated group Americans for Prosperity (AFP) served as the lead plaintiff to challenge the law, this 6-3 ruling by the justices should also be viewed as a loss for Vice President Harris.
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

New Trump lawyers include Bhopal disaster, tobacco litigation vet

(Reuters) - Former President Donald Trump's latest legal team includes a Washington, D.C., lawyer who made his name filing personal injury claims in the 1980s and 1990s, and a Connecticut attorney who represented the estate of O.J. Simpson's slain wife. Trump on Wednesday filed federal lawsuits against Twitter Inc, Facebook...

Comments / 0

Community Policy