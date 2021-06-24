Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Cohen Milstein seeks $313K after judge rebukes Paul Weiss

By Mike Scarcella
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CDAsN_0aebhEav00
Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll PLLC offices, Manhattan, New York, U.S. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll has asked a Washington, D.C., federal judge to award the plaintiffs firm more than $313,800 in attorney fees and expenses arising from a sanctions fight that resulted in the court publicly rebuking a Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison former partner.

The sanctions dispute unfolded just as Alex Oh, the Paul Weiss partner, had been tapped to lead the enforcement division at the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. She has since left the SEC post but has not returned to the firm.

Cohen Milstein said in its filing late Wednesday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that the firm spent 236 hours litigating the sanctions matter.

The dustup, tied to a compelled witness deposition, occurred in the firm's long-running international human rights case against Exxon Mobil Corp. Lawyers from Paul Weiss represent Exxon.

Washington-based Cohen Milstein disclosed hourly rates of between $505 and $1,045 for the associates and partners who billed on behalf of Indonesian citizens who are plaintiffs.

U.S. District Judge Royce Lamberth in May sanctioned Paul Weiss and Oh over the February 2021 witness deposition in Doe v. Exxon. The judge ordered Paul Weiss to pay expenses incurred as part of the sanctions litigation.

Cohen Milstein lawyers had disputed assertions in court filings from Oh and the Paul Weiss team that Cohen Milstein attorneys were "unhinged" and "agitated and combative" at the deposition.

Oh had been a lead Paul Weiss partner on the case before Chairman Gary Gensler of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission named her the agency's new enforcement director on April 22. Oh resigned six days later from the post, citing an undisclosed "development" from her time in private practice that is widely believed to be the Exxon case.

A lawyer for Oh, Geoffrey Klineberg, a Washington partner at Kellogg, Hansen, Todd, Figel & Frederick, didn't immediately respond to a message seeking comment. A representative from Paul Weiss also did not return a request for comment.

"Ms. Oh has sincerely apologized for her conduct; Paul Weiss has also apologized. Both should have known better than to impugn another attorney's character without reviewing the entire record. And neither should have made those accusations without evidentiary support," Lamberth wrote in May. "The court cannot allow such misconduct to occur without at least rebuking counsel."

The case is Doe v. Exxon, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 01-cv-1357.

For the plaintiffs: Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll; Schonbrun Seplow Harris Hoffman & Zeldes; and International Rights Advocates

For Exxon: Jaren Janghorbani and Justin Anderson of Paul Weiss

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

143K+
Followers
175K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gary Gensler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Attorneys#Wharton Garrison#Sec#The U S District Court#Exxon Mobil Corp#Indonesian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Human Rights
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
Congress & CourtsComplex

Judge Rules in Favor of Sacha Baron Cohen in Roy Moore’s $95 Million Defamation Suit

The U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York dismissed Roy Moore’s defamation lawsuit against Sacha Baron Cohen on Tuesday, Deadline reports. “Defendants have moved for summary judgment, arguing that Plaintiffs’ claims are barred by both a waiver clause in the agreement that Judge Moore signed prior to the interview and also by the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution,” Judge John P. Cronan said in his opinion.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

News Corp's Paul Weiss team attacks antitrust claims in N.Y. trial

(Reuters) - Lawyers for marketing company Valassis Communications Inc returned to New York federal court on Wednesday to present evidence they claim will show News Corp employed anticompetitive tactics to maintain its dominance in the market for in-store promotions. Opening statements and witness testimony in the antitrust case Valassis v....
Kirkland, NYLaw.com

Kirkland Snags Paul Weiss Partner, Boosting Public Company M&A Practice

A New York-based M&A partner from Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison is taking her practice to Kirkland & Ellis. Rachael Coffey is joining Kirkland’s M&A practice, another sign of Kirkland’s ambitions to handle more public company large deals. The firm added Edward Lee from Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz last year and David Klein, also from Paul Weiss, in 2019. The firm’s corporate practice also boosted its bench earlier this year by hiring partners from Vinson & Elkins and Baker Botts.
LawPosted by
Reuters

After 'Ramirez v. Transunion': why state courts will likely see a wave of high-dollar class actions

July 13, 2021 - The past several years have seen record-breaking settlements in class actions alleging statutory violations of privacy, with class sizes ranging as high as seven or eight figures. The Facebook lawsuit from earlier this year, brought to federal court in California asserting a claim under an Illinois statute, led to a settlement of $650 million. This settlement dwarfs the $92 million that Tik-Tok settled for a few months ago.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Reuters

3rd Circ. says FCA whistleblower amendment retroactive

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Tuesday said an amendment to the False Claims Act that eased the burden of proof on whistleblowers applies retroactively to any case that was pending when the U.S. Supreme Court issued a ruling that the law was designed to address, deepening a circuit split.
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Court Requests Solicitor General’s Views in Patent Eligibility Case

Section 101 of the Patent Act defines the subject matter that is eligible for patenting. Nearly 10 years ago, in Mayo and Alice, the Supreme Court established a two-step test for eligibility under §101. The Federal Circuit’s subsequent application of that test has met criticism from legal commentators and from members of the court, with now-Chief Judge Moore recently calling the court “bitterly divided” on this issue. The Supreme Court nevertheless denied certiorari in several recent §101 cases, including one involving a “unanimous” “plea for guidance” from the Federal Circuit.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
AL.com

Judge dismisses Roy Moore lawsuit against comedian Sacha Baron Cohen

A federal judge on Tuesday dismissed the lawsuit brought by former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore against the comedian who ridiculed him on his cable television show. U.S. District Judge John Cronan of the Southern District of New York granted summary judgment in favor of Sacha Baron Cohen in a 26-page memorandum. The suit was dismissed with prejudice, which means Moore cannot refile the suit.
Congress & Courtsshepherdexpress.com

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas Strongly Defends Marijuana Legalization

“The Federal Government’s current approach is a half-in, half-out regime that simultaneously tolerates and forbids local use of marijuana. This contradictory and unstable state of affairs strains basic principles of federalism and conceals traps for the unwary. [...] If the Government is now content to allow States to act ‘as laboratories’ ‘and try novel social and economic experiments,’ then it might no longer have authority to intrude on ‘the States’ core police powers to define criminal law and to protect the health, safety and welfare of their citizens.’ A prohibition on intrastate use or cultivation of marijuana may no longer be necessary or proper to support the Federal Government’s piecemeal approach.”
Congress & CourtsObserver

Court ruling not about full disclosure

July 1 wasn’t a good day for statists. The Supreme Court’s July 1 decision striking down particular California speech-disclosure law has implications way beyond the law struck down, and way beyond California. The Americans for Prosperity Foundation and the Thomas More Law Center challenged California’s requirement that they, as nonprofit...
nbc15.com

Supreme Court suspends Winnebago County judge for 7 days without pay

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Winnebago County Circuit Court Judge Scott Woldt was suspended for 7 days without pay by Wisconsin’s high court for violating rules of judiciary conduct. The discipline begins on August 2. According to a complaint by the Wisconsin Judicial Commission, Woldt violated the rules while presiding over...
Public HealthInside Nova

Ask General Counsel: Employer’s mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy upheld

In an April edition of Ask General Counsel, we asked: Can Employers Require Employees to Receive COVID-19 Vaccinations?. Our answer was “Yes, with some exceptions and if the mandatory vaccine policy is job-related and consistent with business necessity.” This opinion was supported by guidance provided by the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission, or EEOC.
Politicscurrentfederaltaxdevelopments.com

No Reasonable Cause for Late Filing and Payment Even Though Attorney Embezzled Funds Meant to Pay the Tax from the Client and Did Not File the Returns

The Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a lower court ruling that a taxpayer did not have reasonable cause for late filing of his tax returns when the attorney he had hired to handle such affairs while the taxpayer was incarcerated had embezzled the funds meant to be used to pay the taxes and had not filed the returns in question.[1] The case illustrates just how difficult it is for a taxpayer to escape such penalties by claiming reliance on a tax professional, even when that professional has intentionally misled the taxpayer about having filed the returns in question.
California StateNapa Valley Register

Dan Walters: Koch brothers win legal duel with California

It was an apt topic for Independence Day — whether the U.S. Supreme Court struck a blow for privacy and free speech or undermined California’s justifiable effort to require a controversial (and conservative) political organization to reveal its donors. After numerous battles in lower courts, the Supreme Court, by a...
Congress & CourtsLaw.com

Signing Bonuses for Supreme Court Clerks Are Set for Another Jump

Law firms’ lucrative signing bonuses for U.S. Supreme Court clerks may rise again this year, with some anticipating a jump to $450,000. July marks the start of the recruitment season for U.S. Supreme Court clerks heading into private practice after one or two years apprenticing at the most powerful and prominent bench in the country. But this year they enter a wildly different market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy