Rick Roberts: The Cake Man Is Being Sued For His Beliefs…Again!
Remember Jack Phillips? He’s the cake maker who was sued for not baking a cake for a gay couple because of his Christian beliefs. Jack won his case in the Supreme Court, but almost immediately, he was sued again! This time, a transgender person asked him to bake a cake celebrating his/her transition. Jack Phillips and his attorney, Jake Warner from Alliance Defending Freedom, are here and they say this wasn’t an accident. The same lawyer in the other case wants Jack cancelled! Hear Jack’s side of the story on The Rick Roberts Show on NewsTalk 820 WBAP…(Photo Courtesy of WFAA)www.wbap.com
