Column: UFO study group volunteer says upcoming report could make people more comfortable reporting unexplained sightings
How appropriate that just before the U.S. government releases its much-anticipated Pentagon report on UFOs I got to talk directly to Mars. Not the planet, unfortunately. But I still consider it a scoop worth mentioning since John Mars - a person from St. Charles - was the former marketing director of Mutual UFO Network and is still a volunteer with MUFON, one of the oldest and largest organizations in the world that tracks and investigates sightings of unidentified flying objects.www.chicagotribune.com
Comments / 0