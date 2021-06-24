Scratches in long jump bring disappointment to Palmer Ridge's Madissyn Moore despite second-place finish

Madissyn Moore propped her hands on her knees, stared at the ground and tried desperately to find the silver lining to a disappointing silver medal in the long jump. “You know how they say your life flashes before your eyes? That’s kind of how it was,” the recent Palmer Ridge graduate said of her thoughts in that moment of solitude. “Tiny flashes of major moments in my life. That’s what went through my head. I kind of had to block it out because if you think about it too long you’re just going to freak out.”