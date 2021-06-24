Dylan Redwine's brother details fight over lewd photos as defense attacks motive
Dylan Redwine’s older brother confronted his father with lewd photos of him three months before the teen disappeared, his brother testified Thursday. Under cross-examination by the defense, Cory Redwine said he sent the images — which showed his father, Mark Redwine, eating feces from a diaper — to his father via text message in August 2012, more than a year after the siblings had discovered them on their father's laptop.gazette.com