Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law

Dylan Redwine's brother details fight over lewd photos as defense attacks motive

By LANCE BENZEL lance.benzel@gazette.com
Gazette
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDylan Redwine’s older brother confronted his father with lewd photos of him three months before the teen disappeared, his brother testified Thursday. Under cross-examination by the defense, Cory Redwine said he sent the images — which showed his father, Mark Redwine, eating feces from a diaper — to his father via text message in August 2012, more than a year after the siblings had discovered them on their father's laptop.

gazette.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#Attorneys#Fbi
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
BMW
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law
News Break
Politics
Related
Animalsthe-journal.com

Dog handler: Odor of human remains found in Redwine’s home, truck

Molly the cadaver dog confirmed the scent indicating a “large source” of human remains at Mark Redwine’s home, on one of his trucks and on clothing belonging to his son, Dylan Redwine. Carren Gummin, the dog handler, and Molly flew to Durango in August 2013 and February 2014 to assist...
Public SafetyGazette

Dylan Redwine stepfather delivers explosive testimony in murder trial

After days of forensics and law enforcement testimony, the prosecution’s case against Mark Redwine heated up Tuesday when Dylan Redwine’s stepfather took the stand in a Durango courtoom. Dylan Redwine's brother details fight over lewd photos as defense attacks motive. Michael Hall detailed seeing Mark Redwine hurtling down Middle Mountain...
Ventura County, CAfoxla.com

Borderline Bar & Grill: Report details likely motive for mass shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. - An investigative report on a 2018 mass shooting during a Southern California bar’s "Country College Night" found the likely motive of the military veteran who carried out the attack was disdain for civilians and especially college students, a newspaper said. Ventura County sheriff’s detectives concluded in...
La Plata County, COrockydailynews.com

Mark Redwine trial: Fatther charged in Dylan Redwine death

LA PLATA COUNTY, Colo. — The now-retired La Plata County Sheriff’s Office investigator who was the first person assigned to the Dylan Redwine case took the stand Tuesday and detailed everything found on Middle Mountain in June 2013 that belonged to the boy who was last seen months earlier. Dan...

Comments / 0

Community Policy