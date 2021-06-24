Malcolm E. Mertes 1929-2021

Malcolm E. Mertes, age 91, of Cohasset, MN passed away Tuesday, June 22, 2021, at Essentia Health – St. Mary’s Medical Center, Duluth, MN. Malcolm was born in 1929 to Peter and Hazel Mertes in Cohasset, MN, and was raised on the family farm in Cohasset. He spent his life as a tile setter, and he left his mark on many homes and business throughout the state of Minnesota. Malcolm loved and served the Lord until the very end, and he lived his life leading by example as a true disciple of Christ. Malcolm cherished his grandchildren and loved spending time with his family.