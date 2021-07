The Town of Andover has begun the process of drafting the 2022 Master Plan. The Master Plan Steering Committee will be kicking off a Visioning Process this summer by first forming a number of Focus Groups. The Focus Groups will be small groups of people (Andover residents, employees or business owners) that will be gathered together (either in person or virtual) with a Steering Committee member and town staff. They will be asked their opinions and thoughts about Andover today and what Andover should be tomorrow (over the next 10 years) with a few standardized questions. We are hoping to gather a diverse group (varied in demographics, residential status and backgrounds) of participants. We hope to gather these Focus Groups at some point over the next two months depending on participant schedules.