Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in

Candid with Collett: Take the leap to Lake Bottom

By Collett Archuleta
Hanford Sentinel
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho would’ve thought our little neighbor town of Corcoran would become a destination for some good eats and fresh brewed craft beers?. Lake Bottom Brewery has definitely put this little community on the map. Not only do they have their own distillery right on site where they brew their own craft beers, they also carry several others from different distilleries. There are 25 offered on tap, including hard seltzers and some common domestic beers. Not into beer? They also have a full bar with specialty drinks, wine and even moonshine (if you’re brave enough).

hanfordsentinel.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mac And Cheese#Grilled Cheese#Grilled Chicken#Mozzarella Cheese#Pulled Pork#Food Drink#Buffalo Cauliflower#Lake Bottom Beers#Whitley Wheat#Hefeweizen
Related
MilitaryCBS News

Top U.S. commander in Afghanistan steps down as troops withdraw

The top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, General Scott Miller, stepped down on Monday, symbolizing the end of America's 20-year military mission in the country. Washington Post reporter Missy Ryan joins "Red and Blue" anchor Elaine Quijano with more on military operations there going forward and why some intelligence officials fear a Taliban takeover soon after the U.S. withdrawal.
AfricaPosted by
Reuters

Worst violence in years spreads in South Africa as grievances boil over

JOHANNESBURG, July 13 (Reuters) - Crowds clashed with police and ransacked or set ablaze shopping malls in cities across South Africa on Tuesday, with dozens of people reported killed, as grievances unleashed by the jailing of ex-president Jacob Zuma boiled over into the worst violence in years. Protests that followed...
WorldNBC News

Euro 2020 racism: Soccer players accuse government of 'stoking the fire'

LONDON — In the hours after England lost in the final of the Euro 2020 soccer championship and Black players were subjected to a flood of racist comments, officials condemned the abuse almost as fast as the offensive comments had rolled in. But athletes and others have lashed out and...
POTUSNBC News

First lady Jill Biden to head to Tokyo Olympics, lead U.S. delegation

For the second time, Jill Biden will head to the Olympic Games to lead the U.S. delegation. But for the Tokyo Games, she'll do so without her husband, President Joe Biden. The couple led the delegation for the Winter Games in Vancouver, Canada, in 2010 when Joe Biden was vice president.

Comments / 0

Community Policy