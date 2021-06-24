Candid with Collett: Take the leap to Lake Bottom

Who would’ve thought our little neighbor town of Corcoran would become a destination for some good eats and fresh brewed craft beers?. Lake Bottom Brewery has definitely put this little community on the map. Not only do they have their own distillery right on site where they brew their own craft beers, they also carry several others from different distilleries. There are 25 offered on tap, including hard seltzers and some common domestic beers. Not into beer? They also have a full bar with specialty drinks, wine and even moonshine (if you’re brave enough).